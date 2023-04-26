BLOWING ROCK — Burt and Yvonne Myers, owners of Foggy Rock Eatery and Pub, are replacing the restaurant that formerly housed Sunny Rock Eggs and Things with Myers Kitchen and Pantry.
Sunny Rock was a popular Blowing Rock breakfast spot and closed in December.
“We came up with the concept after so many people told us that this is what is needed in town. We noticed this has become popular in small towns,” said the Meyers.
The kitchen is located in the same building as Sunny Rock at 8146 Valley Blvd.
Slated to open in May, the kitchen will be a takeout kitchen that will offer fresh and frozen foods prepared in the kitchen, such as vegetables, meats, quiches, homemade pies, casseroles, chicken pot pies, Moravian pies, daily soups, homemade bread, sticky buns and scones.”
In addition to the prepared foods, the kitchen will offer fresh seafood, meat, and produce from local farms.
There will also be a portion called Fabled Pizza, which Andrew Myers will host. This section will feature takeout pizza as well as specialty salads.
Pantry items inside Myers Kitchen and Pantry will be sourced from primarily local vendors, with a majority being from North Carolina. These items will include gifts, gourmet foods, jams and jellies, local honey, and other staples.
To keep a Sunny Rock tradition alive, Burt and Yvonne have decided to keep a former section of the store intact.
“The former coffee counter from Sunny Rock will now be referred to as the ‘community counter’ where locals can enjoy a cup of coffee and/or a purchased food item for consumption and conservation. A gathering spot for the locals, just as it was for Sunny Rock,” Myers said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.