BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is welcoming Darin and Brooke Aldridge back to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music for a concert on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.

With roots in Avery County, this husband-and-wife team has placed several tracks at the top of the Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass, and Gospel charts. With two new band members, a new record label, and five original songs on their latest album, This Life We’re Livin’, the Aldridges celebrate the space they now occupy — the top of bluegrass music. Their music videos “Wildflower,” “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” and “Once in A While” were heavily featured on media outlets including CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation. Television appearances include PBS, Great American Gospel, The Bluegrass Road, RFD-TV, Blue Highways TV, Song of the Mountains, Woodsongs, Larry’s Country Diner, and Music City Roots. Their long-held dream to play the Grand Ole Opry came true on July 4, 2017, and since then, they’ve graced the Opry stage more than 35 times.

