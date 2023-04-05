BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is welcoming Darin and Brooke Aldridge back to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music for a concert on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.
With roots in Avery County, this husband-and-wife team has placed several tracks at the top of the Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass, and Gospel charts. With two new band members, a new record label, and five original songs on their latest album, This Life We’re Livin’, the Aldridges celebrate the space they now occupy — the top of bluegrass music. Their music videos “Wildflower,” “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” and “Once in A While” were heavily featured on media outlets including CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation. Television appearances include PBS, Great American Gospel, The Bluegrass Road, RFD-TV, Blue Highways TV, Song of the Mountains, Woodsongs, Larry’s Country Diner, and Music City Roots. Their long-held dream to play the Grand Ole Opry came true on July 4, 2017, and since then, they’ve graced the Opry stage more than 35 times.
Darin comes from musical beginnings, surrounded by a talented family devoted to the traditional music of Western North Carolina. He was raised in Cherryville, but according to him, “Both of my parents and 98% of my family are from Avery County, in the Crossnore and Newland area.”
He spent six years as a member of the acclaimed Country Gentleman and is a highly sought after multi-instrumentalist. Darin was named the IBMA’s Momentum Mentor of the Year in 2017 for his efforts at teaching and mentoring youth on guitar and mandolin and for giving unselfishly of his time and talents at public events at places like the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.
Brooke began performing at a young age, singing at church and family functions before competing and eventually becoming a finalist in the “Nashville Star” competition. She is also an alumna of Appalachian State University, where Brooke developed her love for bluegrass, eventually leading her to cross paths with her now husband.
Darin and Brooke combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music. In addition, their band was recognized with the IBMA’s nomination for 2021 Vocal Group of the Year.
Both are highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right. Brooke is the four-time consecutive International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Female Vocalist of the Year (2017-2020) and was nominated for a fifth time in 2021. She is lauded for having one of the most powerful voices in music of any genre.
The COVID-19 pandemic generated their innovative weekly video podcast, “The Carolina Sessions,” which can be found on YouTube. The Aldridges converse with bluegrass artists from all around the Carolinas on the show. Darin says, “For us, there’s never been a period of time that music hasn’t shaped our lives in some way. Here in North Carolina alone, it seems there’s music to be heard around every corner. There’s always a story to be told.”
Reserved tickets for the show are $25 and are available now. While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid online convenience fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s reimagined website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
