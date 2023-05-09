BOONE — Folk-rockers Time Sawyer, with acclaimed singer-songwriter Shay Martin Lovette and his trio, will appear in concert at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone on Saturday, May 13, presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music.
North Carolina folk-rock band Time Sawyer has performed on the stages of some of the Southeast’s most iconic festivals, including MerleFest, FloydFest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Albino Skunk Music Festival and Carolina in the Fall. They have shared bills with American Aquarium, John Craigie, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, John Moreland, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Wood Brothers, Susto and many more.
Time Sawyer’s songs call out the attitudes and behaviors that lead to divisions — the way that we show understanding to friends and family, without thinking about how folks outside a social circle are experiencing their own problems, and are, at heart, just like us. The music holds listeners accountable but at the same time, draws them in and makes them feel good about what we all have in common. Check out timesawyer.com to sample the band’s music.
The music of local singer-songwriter Shay Martin Lovette is shaped by an enduring creative pursuit, an inseparable connection with the natural world, and a deep appreciation for the musical voices of the past. In 2021, Lovette’s sophomore record Scatter & Gather signaled an undeniable shift in the gravity of his writing and arranging.
Lovette’s spellbinding songcraft has earned him performances at major music festivals like MerleFest and Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and elicited high praise from public radio powerhouse WNCW and global music blogs such as Songpickr and New Commute. Learn more about Lovette and hear his music at shaymartinlovette.com.
Since 1994, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music has proudly celebrated Appalachian music, singing, storytelling and dance, supporting working artists and providing accessible cross-generational arts experiences for High Country audiences.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with the Appalachian Theatre’s doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 for the public, $17.50 for Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music members, and $10.50 for children 12 and younger and students with valid ID. Purchase tickets at apptheatre.org.
More than 30 concerts, dances and other events are on the JSMHM schedule for 2023. To learn more and for updates about upcoming events, visit mountainhomemusic.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
