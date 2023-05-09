BOONE — Folk-rockers Time Sawyer, with acclaimed singer-songwriter Shay Martin Lovette and his trio, will appear in concert at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone on Saturday, May 13, presented by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music.

North Carolina folk-rock band Time Sawyer has performed on the stages of some of the Southeast’s most iconic festivals, including MerleFest, FloydFest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Albino Skunk Music Festival and Carolina in the Fall. They have shared bills with American Aquarium, John Craigie, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, John Moreland, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Wood Brothers, Susto and many more.

