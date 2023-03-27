BOONE — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music will present two programs in April to High Country audiences that focus on the art of Black Appalachian storytelling — an art form that embodies the history, heritage and culture of African Americans through the oral tradition, which depicts and documents the African American experience.
On April 5, Dr. Ray Christian will present a virtual workshop entitled “Storytelling for Podcast, Podcast for Storytellers.” During this workshop, participants will learn how to pitch stories for Public Radio, network supported, and individually curated podcasts, while also using podcasting to obtain, gain or magnify their storytelling audience. The workshop will focus on the use of storytelling in the podcast landscape and review examples of various styles and formats of podcasts that focus on storytelling, followed by Q & A. No previous podcasting experience is required.
Dr. Christian produces a podcast entitled “What's Ray Saying,” which is full of “deep-fried history, smothered in social commentary, and served with a slice of real life!” He has been featured on the podcasts The Moth Radio Hour and on Risk! True Tales Boldly Told. Dr. Christian is a 2022 Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellow, an award from the National Association of Black Storytellers which celebrates the importance of stories and storytelling.
During his time as an adjunct professor at Appalachian State University, his most popular courses were “The Souls of Black Folks: An Examination of African American Social Culture” and “Storytelling: Life in the Narrative,” which explored historical and contemporary uses of storytelling and oral history in America. He has made appearances on stages around the world.
On April 8, Dr. Christian will join Rhonda and Sparky Rucker for an evening of Appalachian music and storytelling at the Appalachian Theater of the High Country in Boone. Sparky and Rhonda Rucker are internationally recognized as musicians, authors, and storytellers who sing songs and tell stories from the American folk tradition. Sparky and Rhonda weave their music into captivating stories that history books don’t always tell, and they share this knowledge in many schools, colleges and libraries.
Sparky and Rhonda accompany themselves with finger-style picking and bottleneck blues guitar, blues harmonica, old-time banjo, piano, spoons, and bones. Rhonda Rucker is a musician, children’s author, storyteller, and songwriter. Her blues-style harmonica, piano, old-time banjo, and bones add musical versatility to their performances. Over fifty years of performing, they have performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival as well as NPR’s All Things Considered, Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, and Morning Edition. Their recording, "Treasures & Tears," was nominated for a W.C. Handy Award, and their music is also included on the Grammy-nominated anthology "Singing Through the Hard Times."
Sparky has also been honored as a 2022 Black Appalachian Storytelling Fellow. He describes his roots in Black Appalachian storytelling as coming from his grandfather and two uncles, who were Church of God sanctified preachers. He states, “nobody tells tales better than a fundamentalist preacher.” Hearing various ministers give sermons from the Old Testament [the King James version] every Sunday helped him develop his “style” and showed him the way to naturally express himself on stage.
Dr. Christian’s virtual presentation is one of Mountain Home Music’s First Wednesday Workshop Series presented with support from the Watauga County Arts Council. Register by 6 p.m. on April 5 to participate live via Zoom. Tickets for the April 8 program at the Appalachian Theatre are available through the theatre box office and online at AppTheatre.org.
Since 1994, Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music has proudly celebrated Appalachian music, singing, storytelling, and dance, supporting working artists and providing accessible cross-generational arts experiences for High Country audiences.
More than 30 concerts, dances and other events are on the JSMHM schedule for 2023. To learn more and for updates about upcoming events, visit mountainhomemusic.org and follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.