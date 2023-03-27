An Evening of Appalachian Music & Storytelling featuring Ray Christian with Sparky & Rhonda Rucker (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1

BOONE — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music will present two programs in April to High Country audiences that focus on the art of Black Appalachian storytelling — an art form that embodies the history, heritage and culture of African Americans through the oral tradition, which depicts and documents the African American experience.

On April 5, Dr. Ray Christian will present a virtual workshop entitled “Storytelling for Podcast, Podcast for Storytellers.” During this workshop, participants will learn how to pitch stories for Public Radio, network supported, and individually curated podcasts, while also using podcasting to obtain, gain or magnify their storytelling audience. The workshop will focus on the use of storytelling in the podcast landscape and review examples of various styles and formats of podcasts that focus on storytelling, followed by Q & A. No previous podcasting experience is required.

Ray Christian will give at talk on podcasting as part of the Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music program. 
On April 8, Dr. Christian will join Rhonda and Sparky Rucker for an evening of Appalachian music and storytelling at the Appalachian Theater of the High Country in Boone.

