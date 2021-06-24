BOONE — As much as Appalachian State University is a bastion of higher learning, it is a brand. Its logos can be found on merchandise throughout America, and its athletic department has taken another step in expanding the brand.
A major marketing arm of the university is its athletics program, with Mountaineer sports teams and their successes acting as commercial pitchmen. The newest form of fundraising is a collaboration with California’s Napa Valley-based Fairwinds Estates Winery to create Mountain Born Napa Valley, App State’s signature wine.
The wine will be available to members of the 1899 Club, which helps support the ASU Athletic Department. Club members will receive a six bottle shipment of Mountain Born Napa Valley wines twice per year, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the athletic department.
Three wines are included in the line: The Rock (a 2018 red wine), High Country (a 2019 chardonnay) and Boone (a Napa Valley brut sparkling). The wines will be shipped in a fire-branded App State wooden crate.
According to Associate Athletic Director Spencer Bridges, the wine is the continuation of App’s efforts to bolster and expand their branding.
“I think our value from an institutional and athletic department perspective, our branding has significantly increased since (2016, when Bridges came to App),” Bridges said. “We talk about the value of our brand and how we gain value, but also leverage value. I say we’ve got some pretty diehard fans that are supportive of us, but we’re always trying to grow. From an institutional and athletics perspective, we’re doing a lot of things regionally and nationally that are getting us out there, more so than we have in the past.”
While putting a school’s logo on a mini football helmet is a time-honored tradition in college athletics, wine is a whole other story.
“We have to be entrepreneurial (at App), our state is saturated with institutions that are heavy hitters,” Bridges said. He said the school’s licensing partners had worked with Fairwinds Estates in the past, and all parties were receptive to the idea of a collaboration.
While the wine is the latest, it is not the only way App State has gotten its name out their for prospective students. Like many other schools, App has been the beneficiary of the “Flutie Effect.”
The “Flutie Effect” originates from former Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie, who led the school’s football team to a memorable upset victory over the Miami Hurricanes in 1984. According to the school, applications increased by 16 percent the following year, with another 12 percent increase the year following, being directly attributed to the increase in news coverage following the major sporting achievement.
The effect has since been documented at other schools such as Gonzaga and Butler. Appalachian State also has benefitted from the “Flutie Effect,” as the university saw an increase in attention following their famous football win over Michigan in 2007.
Bridges noted the App men’s basketball team’s historic 2020-21 season, which saw them go to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years, as a recent example of them extending their “communications cycle.”
“The team extending their season through the winter, into the spring helps us be relevant for longer, past the football season,” Bridges said. “The tide rises when you get postseason championship opportunities and then you just continue to ride the wave.”
Bridges noted that while the athletic department is, at the end of the day, the arm of the institution that oversees sports, it also acts as a subsidiary in the larger business of Appalachian State University.
“Some of those larger schools can be treated as Fortune 500 companies,” Bridges said. “We’re definitely not, but we’re in that realm. We have a budget and we must not exceed that budget. Whatever money we can bring in helps us grow. We showcase who we are and make sure people can come and attend as a revenue-generator. We are running a business here, it’s just we have the luxury of having athletic competition be one of our products.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the school lost a major revenue source in ticket sales, which put the athletic department in financial a hole they were forced to remedy. Bridges said the wine, as well as other forms of fundraising, have been crucial in the department’s rebound.
At the same time, he said looking ahead to the return of fans will get the budgets back on track.
For more information about the 1899 Club and Mountain Born Napa Valley, visit www. mountainbornnapa.com.
