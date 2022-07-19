HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Real Estate recorded 1,254 residential sales totaling $631.9 million during the first and second quarters of 2022 — from January through the end of June.

Seven hundred and ninety-five land listings sold for a combined total of $114.8 million for the first half of 2022. Homebuyers have continued to remain strong in the High Country regardless of the still rising prices of listings and the rising mortgage rates, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.

