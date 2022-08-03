NEWLAND – Mo’s Boots cut is ribbon at its new Newland location on July 29.
The smell of hotdogs and hamburger’s filled the air, and people from all over Avery and Watauga counties came together to help celebrate the grand opening of the newest Mo’s Boots and Carhartt location in Avery County.
Around 128 hamburgers and 300 hotdogs were given out to the people in the community who attended the event. The event also included a sale on select items and a raffle for free boots or socks. Some gear was given away at a booth.
A strong sense of community resonated during the event as the owner of the store, Kelly Hardy, shook hands with the people who came out to support the store.
“We’re excited to be in Avery County. We know we have drawn a lot of customers from over here throughout the years. So, why not move to the backyard to be able to serve them right here,” Hardy said.
Mo’s Boots in Boone has been in operation for 17 years, and the location in West Jefferson for 10 years. Hardy said a location in Avery seemed like the next step. The Newland location is at 3022 Millers Gap Hwy.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.