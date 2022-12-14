BOONE — A new-mixed use development is being built on King Street and Howard Street.

According to documents from the town of Boone, the building — located on the corner of King Street and South Water Street in the lot next to Ransom — will consist of 24 multifamily residential units, 20 hotel rooms, approximately 2,700 square feet of restaurant space and an associated surface parking lot.

