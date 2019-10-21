Boone's Mast General Store

Downtown Boone’s Mast General Store.

 Photo courtesy Mast General

VALLE CRUCIS & BOONE — Merrell Footwear, an active lifestyle brand, joins the Mast Store for the 11th year in 2019 to provide Food for Kids (Oct. 21-Nov. 3). During these dates, when you purchase a pair of Merrell Footwear at Mast Store, Merrell will make a donation to the Hunger and Health Coalition to fill a backpack with weekend food for kids.

To learn more about how you can help the Hunger and Health Coalition by donating or volunteering, visit their website at HungerandHealthCoalition.com.

Send your business and consumer news and announcements to editor@wataugademocrat.com.

