VALLE CRUCIS & BOONE — Merrell Footwear, an active lifestyle brand, joins the Mast Store for the 11th year in 2019 to provide Food for Kids (Oct. 21-Nov. 3). During these dates, when you purchase a pair of Merrell Footwear at Mast Store, Merrell will make a donation to the Hunger and Health Coalition to fill a backpack with weekend food for kids.
To learn more about how you can help the Hunger and Health Coalition by donating or volunteering, visit their website at HungerandHealthCoalition.com.
