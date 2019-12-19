BOONE — Jackson Sumner & Associates announced the recent promotion of Kristel McNeil to the position of P&C Manager.
McNeil is a native of Boone and a graduate of Appalachian State University’s Risk Management & Insurance program. She first began with JSA in 1998 in support staff, and in 2001 moved into underwriting for the company. In 2006 she moved into renewal quoting while she worked from home raising her two young sons. In 2019, she came back to the Boone office full time and quickly was named P&C renewal manager.
“Kristel’s deep knowledge of what JSA is, and how we operate, along with her calm demeanor and sense of humor make her a valued member of the JSA leadership team,” stated JSA President and CEO Danielle Wade. “Her underwriting knowledge and instincts made her the obvious choice for this position.”
McNeil will continue working from JSA’s Boone headquarters and will report directly to JSA President & CEO Danielle Wade. She resides in Boone with her husband and one teenage son. Her oldest son is out of college and on his own. In her free time, she enjoys inventing new baking recipes and feeding the employees of JSA.
