BOONE — N.C. Farm Bureau Agent Ben McKethan has been recognized for his hard work and expertise in helping consumers enroll in and manage qualified health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
This nationwide recognition from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the 2019 Marketplace Circle of Champions highlights McKethan’s success in enrolling 20 or more consumers during this Open Enrollment Period.
“Consumers turn to agents and brokers for trusted advice and guidance in selecting plans, enrolling in coverage and managing their health insurance policies throughout the year,” said Randy Pate, Director of Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight operation within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “We thank Ben for his hard work and exceptional service in helping Americans get coverage.”
Eligible consumers can enroll in Marketplace coverage during this year’s Open Enrollment Period, which runs Nov. 1 – Dec. 15. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling can contact agent Ben McKethan at NC Farm Bureau 828-964-3530 or ben.mckethan@ncfbins.com.
