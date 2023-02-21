ATHC - Local Night @AppTheatre - Mary Greene.jpg

Mary Greene and Friends will perform at the Appalachian Theatre on Feb. 23.

 Photo courtesy The Appalachian Theatre

BOONE — Local Night at the Appalachian Theatre will continue with Mary Greene and Friends on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature Mary Greene, Cecil Gurganus, Aaron Ratcliffe and Nora Weatherby.

Aaron Ratcliffe.png

Aaron Ratcliffe will join Mary Greene at the Appalachian Theatre.
Cecil Gurganus

Cecil Gurganus will join Mary Greene at the Appalachian Theatre.

