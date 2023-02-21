BOONE — Local Night at the Appalachian Theatre will continue with Mary Greene and Friends on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature Mary Greene, Cecil Gurganus, Aaron Ratcliffe and Nora Weatherby.
Greene is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone and has a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies. Her expertise in the region’s cultural arts coupled with experience as the director of educational services at the award winning Appalachian Cultural Museum, at Appalachian State University, equip her with multiple views of Appalachian culture.
She teaches workshops for mountain dulcimer, hammered dulcimer, traditional American guitar styles, traditional song, and concertina (D/G) and has coordinated, and performed at, numerous festivals, events, and concerts presenting regional traditions to schoolchildren, adults, newcomers, and tourists. She has conducted dulcimer playing and traditional arts residencies in the public schools and teaches music in Ashe County Schools.
She is joined onstage by Aaron Ratcliffe, who plays and teaches old-time music on a number of instruments, and he is a skilled flatfoot dancer and dance caller with deep roots in western North Carolina. Aaron hails from Ratcliff Cove at the foot of Big Stomp Mountain (Ratcliff Mountain) in Haywood County, NC, where his father’s side of the family has lived for seven generations. His dad played piano and organ, and his mother worked as a choir director and pianist at local churches. Following in their footsteps, Aaron started out playing gospel music on piano, then guitar, in church.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
