BOONE — Mane Habit Salon’s ribbon cutting event took place on Aug. 17 at its location in the Boone Mall.
The salon was opened in April 2019 by Jezabel Lebetard, who previously said the salon fulfilled her longtime dream of providing quality hair experiences and growing the next generation of hairstylists.
“Lebatard has served the hair industry for over 10 years, and was awarded ‘Best Cosmetologist in Watauga County’ in 2017 and 2018, and was runner up as ‘Best Salon in Watauga County’ in 2019,” a statement from Mane Habit Salon stated. “(Lebatard’s) salon serves hundreds of clients each year, and she hopes to continue to grow her team and serve more people in the Boone community. Lebatard has served around 100 free haircuts for kids combined over the last three years at the Back 2 School Festival and has been involved in numerous cut-a-thons for the Boone community.”
