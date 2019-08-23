BOONE — Downtown Boone gastropub and brewery Lost Province will be expanding to a new location at 289 Daniel Boone Drive, which will also increase production four-fold, owners Andrew and Lynne Mason announced at the brewery’s fifth anniversary event on Aug. 8.
“In June of next year, we’re in that space, I expect to be open and fully operational in September (2020),” Andrew Mason said. “So look for Lost Province beer in the High Country and across the state, we’re coming at ya.”
The Masons announced their intent to find a second location in August 2018.
Plans for the site include a 20-barrel brewing system producing up to 4,000 barrels a year, which will expand production from the 1,000 barrels Lost Province currently does. The site will also include a canning line; Lost Province has been canning since December 2018.
“This site will be primarily for production and canning, but will also include a 20 seat tasting room, open Friday evenings and on the weekends,” Mason said. “The expansion project is expected to create five additional full-time positions once fully implemented.”
Lost Province will maintain all current operations at the downtown location, including the brewery and gastropub at 130 N. Depot St.
“Lost Province has plans by the end of 2019 to convert the patio to a covered porch for year-round service with a roof top deck over the porch,” Mason stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.