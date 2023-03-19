KingBees2 (1).jpg

The King Bees during a performance. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — As the final installment in this season’s pilot Local Night at App Theatre series, co-presented with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music, The King Bees will bring their blues and roots music to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the historic Appalachian Theatre.

They’ll be introduced by a set performed by student musicians from Boone J.A.M. 

The JAM Band class

The JAM Band class, who will play a set before King Bees performs. 

