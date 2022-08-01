BOONE — Startup High Country hosted a celebratory gathering for local entrepreneurs and their families on Thursday, July 21 with a turnout of more than 60 people.
The event united local startups, small businesses, leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs while also celebrating local successes as well as fostered connections in the business community.
This was one of many gatherings hosted by Startup High Country, a local organization whose mission is to create more high-paying jobs, high-growth businesses, and a stronger economy for residents of the High Country.
Announcements and updates were shared from local leaders and entrepreneurs including Chris Grasinger from East Boone Outpost and Mountain Bizworks, Jimi Combs, owner of Tsuga, Happy Valley Filling Station, Harmony Lanes, NCIDEA Foundation, Nordic PC, WNC Sculpture Center and more.
"People share with me all the time how special these events are to them. Instead of feeling like a stodgy hyper-orchestrated networking event, they tell me it feels like you're hanging out with family and learning what's really happening in the community. It feels cool and comfortable," said Samantha Wright, the Community Organizer for Startup High Country. "This past event in particular, you could really feel the camaraderie and joy shared amongst the fellow entrepreneurs. I learned so many helpful tips and insights that I went home with and immediately applied to my own business, all from casually chatting over drinks with the various attendees. It made me realize that fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the High Country is about so much more than funding opportunities and workshops — it's about connection."
Startup High Country works to connect and empower the small business owners, entrepreneurs, and side hustlers of the High Country to help them better succeed. They believe that starting/running an enterprise is the most impactful, and also most challenging, activity that a person can do. By fostering their success, we can positively impact the economic future of the High Country, according to the organization.
Thanks to partnerships with NCIdea, Mountain Bizworks, and Watauga Economic Development, Startup High Country offers monthly socials, mentorship, and other support to the High Country’s entrepreneurial community.
Startup High Country is planning another event on Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. at Boone’s hottest new destination — Venture Chocolate & Wine Co. This event will be a casual gathering of local entrepreneurs with the goal of fostering more connections within the local business community. This event is free and open to the public.
"What's going to be so cool about our next event is that we'll be hosting it at one the High Country's newest businesses, which means that –– in addition to enjoying the amazing ambiance and delicious offerings the folks at Venture have worked so hard to put together –– we'll also be putting the power of our community behind supporting a new business," Wright said. "It's a win-win for us, our community, and the proud owners of Venture Chocolate & Wine Co. With turnouts for these events growing rapidly, I can't wait to see who else from our entrepreneurial community makes it out to mingle with us over some delicious foods and wine at Venture in August."
