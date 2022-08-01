Startup High Country

Startup High Country hosted a celebratory gathering for local entrepreneurs and their families on Thursday, July 21 with a turnout of more than 60 people.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Startup High Country hosted a celebratory gathering for local entrepreneurs and their families on Thursday, July 21 with a turnout of more than 60 people.

The event united local startups, small businesses, leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs while also celebrating local successes as well as fostered connections in the business community.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.