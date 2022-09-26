BOONE — The recently-announced Cinema Classic Sci-Fi Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will screen its first film at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with a modern cult classic that celebrates several beloved film genres.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror musical comedy film directed by Frank Oz, who began his career as a master puppeteer. Oz created, voiced and played Muppet characters Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Animal and Sam Eagle in “The Muppet Show,” and Cookie Monster, Bert and Grover in “Sesame Street.” He also puppeteered and provided the voice for Yoda in the “Star Wars” film series.

