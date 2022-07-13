West Jefferson, NC — Renovations have begun on the LifeStore Bank Support Center in Downtown, West Jefferson. This building houses the customer support, loan and deposit operations, IT and technical support, marketing and accounting departments, and other staff. The renovations will consist of making some needed repairs, renovating the structure to fit the needs of today’s work environment, and updating the façade to reflect the architecture of the Appalachian region and the local streetscape.
The building will have a new entrance on Jefferson Avenue and a clock tower on the corner of the building. “We believe the addition of the clock tower will make a statement for the building, reflect our commitment to this area and serve as a landmark for the town.” commented Bob Washburn, President and CEO of LifeStore.
Today’s advancements in technology and purchasing patterns have created a shift in how consumers do business when compared to 2000, the year LifeStore Support Center opened. Washburn added, “We are proud to have our headquarters in the High Country and this renovation will provide a more modern work environment and as technology changes, increase our ability to adapt and position us for future growth.”
During the renovations, the employees who normally work in this building are working in our other facilities and their services are still available by calling employees’ direct number, our local number (828)265-2580, or by email.
We plan to share details on the renovation as it progresses. Information will be shared at golifestore.com and on our Facebook and Instagram pages.
