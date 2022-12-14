BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will host celebrated Elvis Presley tribute-artist Matt Lewis and his 12-piece “Long Live the King” Orchestra for a night of rockabilly and holiday tunes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“Christmas with Elvis” is part of the App Theatre LIVE concert series. Hailed by USA TODAY as “The Best Elvis in Vegas,” there is no better talent than Matt Lewis to pay tribute to the great Presley legacy.

ATHC - Matt Lewis in CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS.jpg

A shot from a previous performance with Matt Lewis.

