King Street Market

More than 30 vendors will be at the King Street Market on Tuesdays from May to October.

BOONE — The King Street Farmers Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is returning for its seventh season to offer delicious, healthy, fresh, local foods and products.

The King Street Farmers Market is the weekday connection to fresh produce and more. The Farmers’ Market will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays from May through October at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in front of the Watauga County Health Department.

