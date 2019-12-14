A house-watching business in Boone is getting up and running with the aim of looking after homes of seasonal residents or homeowners on extended vacations.
Boone Home Watch has been established by Jen and Doak Walker, who were part-time Boone residents until 2018, when they moved to the area permanently.
“Our service has been created for homeowners who need someone to watch over their home while they are gone,” Jen Walker said. “We will visit the home weekly or bi-weekly and provide a checklist and photo report of the home. It will be unique for each home, but it’s a good start. We can also prep the house before they come for visits.”
The new business has recently earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association, based in Murrells Inlet, S.C. The organization accredits local home watch organizations across the United States and Canada, including seven in North Carolina.
“The accreditation means we are privy to the latest and best policies, procedures and practices in the home watch industry,” Walker said. “ We carry the correct insurance coverage and bonding, and our company has been checked through Consumer Affairs and the BBB for complaints, and all company principals have been background checked. We took it a step farther and also took their certification course and earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professionals. This gave us vital information for starting a home watch business.”
The idea for a home watch business came when the Walkers spent their summers in North Carolina and the rest of the year in Texas.
Walker said the neighbors helped watch their Watauga County house, but she said she didn’t want to inconvenience them with all their needs.
“I desperately needed someone to watch over the house while we were gone,” Walker said. “To put packages and mail inside. To tell me if there were any obvious issues both inside and outside the house that I needed to deal with before our return the next summer. When we would finally arrive in the summer, we would spend most of the trip opening the house, getting the kitchen stocked and doing repairs and work.”
Walker said one winter, they found “thousands” of ladybugs in their Watauga County home and spent the entire trip removing them.
After permanently moving to Watauga County in 2018, Walker was interested in moving into real estate work, earning her state realtor’s license, and looked into home watching.
“It’s a newer market, and I had to do quite a bit of research before knowing what to even call this service,” Walker said. “ We aren’t an inspection company, we aren’t only a concierge service, although I can definitely schedule activities if needed, and we aren’t spies.”
Currently, Walker says they are accepting a maximum of 20 homes into the fold.
“It is a family-run business, which is why we are only accepting a specific number of homes,” Walker said. “We are a contracted service. The owners can choose for weekly visits or biweekly and they pay per month. If they are planning on being at the home for (several) months, then we exclude those months in the contract.”
So far, Walker said there have been instances where home watching has saved the owners spending more money later on maintenance problems.
Boone Home Watch serves the High Country area, from Boone to West Jefferson. For more information, visit www.boonehomewatch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.