Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Windy this morning with rain showers mixing with snow showers during the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.