Cabaret Flyer
Graphic courtesy Appalachian Theatre

BOONE —The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is inviting music lovers of all ages to a new monthly Cabaret Night, which debuts Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. in the venue’s Community Room. The event is free and concession items will be available for purchase all evening.

The final Saturday evening each month, the intimate 1,700 square feet upstairs venue within the Appalachian Theatre will be transformed into a karaoke cabaret stage providing an opportunity for the High Country community to sing their favorite songs from a wide variety of musical eras and genres or enjoy the performances of friends, family and neighbors.

