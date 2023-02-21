BOONE —The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is inviting music lovers of all ages to a new monthly Cabaret Night, which debuts Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 to 11 p.m. in the venue’s Community Room. The event is free and concession items will be available for purchase all evening.
The final Saturday evening each month, the intimate 1,700 square feet upstairs venue within the Appalachian Theatre will be transformed into a karaoke cabaret stage providing an opportunity for the High Country community to sing their favorite songs from a wide variety of musical eras and genres or enjoy the performances of friends, family and neighbors.
“We’re looking forward to providing an upscale karaoke event for folks from the local community to take the stage and share their vocal talents,” said Appalachian Theater Executive Driver Suzanne Livesay. “We hit the jackpot when we hired film projectionist Voris Williams.”
Also known as JV, Williams has decades of experience working in performing arts centers, theaters and clubs as a live audio engineer, stage manager, DJ and karaoke host. JV will host and run the karaoke-based show each month.
“I’m really excited that the App Theatre is providing a venue specifically designed for cabaret performances,” Williams said. “Cabaret Night is all about having fun. Everyone will get a turn onstage. I provide a huge collection of karaoke tracks and can purchase new tracks if I don’t already have someone’s requested song!”
Cabaret Night begins Feb. 25, with additionally scheduled dates on March 25, April 29, and May 27. Future dates will be scheduled based on audience reception. There is no cover charge, and concessions such as beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and the theater’s famous popcorn will be available for sale. Families are encouraged to attend. For more information, phone (828) 865-3000 or visit the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours before showtime.
For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice
