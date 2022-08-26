BOONE — The Town of Boone will offer group music lessons this fall through the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program.

The fall semester will begin the week of September 13 and 15, with weekly classes held on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons at the Jones House. Classes consist of 3-6 students, and instruction is available for beginner and beginner-plus level students in banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin and ukulele. Boone JAM is affiliated with the broader Junior Appalachian Musicians program that extends across the Southern Appalachians in North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.