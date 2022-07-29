dorthy maguire art

Maguire's artistic passion took off after taking an ink class during the pandemic. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Local artist Dorothy Maguire will exhibit her work in the Mazie Jones Gallery at the Jones House Cultural Center during the month of August.

Her exhibition, entitled “Coloring Outside the Lines” will feature a number of her abstract compositions. While a number of Maguire’s pieces have been showcased in galleries in the region, this will be her first solo art show.

Dorothy Maguire

Dorothy Maguire's art will be on display at the Jones House Gallery throughout the month of August. 

