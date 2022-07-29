BOONE — Local artist Dorothy Maguire will exhibit her work in the Mazie Jones Gallery at the Jones House Cultural Center during the month of August.
Her exhibition, entitled “Coloring Outside the Lines” will feature a number of her abstract compositions. While a number of Maguire’s pieces have been showcased in galleries in the region, this will be her first solo art show.
Guests are invited to the Jones House on Friday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. for a free gallery reception as a part of Downtown Boone’s First Friday Art Crawl. In addition to the regular Jones House summer concert on the lawn, visitors are invited inside the gallery to meet the artist and enjoy refreshments.
Dorothy Maguire was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland. As a young woman, she immigrated to the United States, and has lived in North Carolina ever since. She has worked in the commercial real estate industry in Charlotte and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the summer of 2000.
For the past sixteen years, Maguire has lived in the Boone area, where the mountains and wildlife have served as a source of inspiration for her creativity. Only recently, however, has she truly tapped into this creative potential to start producing original art.
Maguire began dabbling in art when she took a class on Alcohol Inks at the Turchin Center a few years ago. For her, the timing was crucial.
“It opened up a door that helped me cope with the absence of social contact through the time of Covid lock-downs,” Maguire said.
Maguire has since expanded her artistic repertoire to include not just alcohol inks, but also acrylics and even photography.
“Creating art allows me a new way of expressing myself that is both gratifying and surprising,” she said. “I’m constantly surprised when people like my art. Art is a subjective thing; I do it for me and it’s a sweet bonus, like icing on the cake, when others like it too.”
“Color Outside the Lines” will be displayed at the Jones House throughout the month of August. Art is available to view or purchase during regular gallery hours, Monday-Friday from 10-5, and Saturday- Sunday 11-4.
More information about the Mazie Jones Gallery and upcoming exhibits can be found at www.joneshouse.org.
