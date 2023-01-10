BOONE — Sunday, Jan. 15 will mark the third appearance in less than four years for American folk music legend and Grammy Award-winner John McEuen, who is the first event on a seven concert line-up during “LIVE @AppTheatre” taking place over the winter months of January, February and March 2023 on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music at the venerable landmark on King Street in downtown Boone.

The concert is titled, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: An Evening with John McEuen and The Circle Band” and part of this unique evening will include a music career retrospective. John has captured the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band over the years on 8mm film and, with his brother’s (William E. McEuen, manager/producer) video and photo stills, provides audience members with the unseen backstory of this iconic musician and the legendary band.

ATHC - NGDB 1969 John McEuen & Les Thompson.jpg

NGDB in 1969 featuring John McEuen and Les Thompson.

