BOONE — Sunday, Jan. 15 will mark the third appearance in less than four years for American folk music legend and Grammy Award-winner John McEuen, who is the first event on a seven concert line-up during “LIVE @AppTheatre” taking place over the winter months of January, February and March 2023 on the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music at the venerable landmark on King Street in downtown Boone.
The concert is titled, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: An Evening with John McEuen and The Circle Band” and part of this unique evening will include a music career retrospective. John has captured the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band over the years on 8mm film and, with his brother’s (William E. McEuen, manager/producer) video and photo stills, provides audience members with the unseen backstory of this iconic musician and the legendary band.
This in-depth description of exactly what did happen at the magic sessions that created the landmark “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” album — possibly the most popular and famous Americana/Blue Grass album ever recorded — and how John started it in Colorado.
“These previously unseen shots on a huge screen are incredible. It’s like being there!” John says, “The Circle Band will be playing songs that relate to what is on the screen at the same time.”
McEuen will be joined in concert by Les Thompson (an original co-founder of NGDB), John Cable (NGDB member in the ‘70s) and Dany Knicely, “providing guitar, mandolin, and great vocals. McEuen will bring his guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin along with his favorite Dirt Band songs to the stage.” The stories behind the songs are combined with what happened over the years, collaborating with such notables as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Maybelle Carter, Bob Dylan, and life-long friend, Steve Martin.
Utilizing the projection capabilities of the Appalachian Theatre, McEuen will share “never before seen” film footage and photos covering the NGDB trip to the USSR, when they were the first American Band allowed in the republic and performed 28 sold-out shows, all while playing live music live on stage.
A co-founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1966, John McEuen has continually performed since 1963, giving more than 11,500 concerts and appearing on 300 television shows while traveling more than 4 million miles with the band and as a solo performer. He was honored as a solo performer by the Folk Alliance Organization with their “Best in the West Award.” Beyond performing, John has a rich history of creating, producing, and preserving traditional folk and acoustic music while taking it to new audiences.
McEuen has recorded more than 40 albums, including six solo albums, that have earned four platinum and five gold recognition awards, multiple Grammy, Country Music Association, and Academy of Country Music awards. In addition to multiple Emmy and Grammy nominations, McEuen received the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Record of the Year” award and performed on another 25 albums as guest artist. He hAS also produced more than 300 concerts dating back to his first in 1965 in Long Beach, California with Bob Dylan.
John’s production of Steve Martin’s “The Crow” won the 2010 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy Award. “The Music of the Wild West” compact disc produced by McEuen was honored with the Western Heritage Award. A Grammy nomination for String Wizards II preceded the 1994 Uncle Dave Macon Award, “for excellence in the preservation and performance of historic music.” John’s popular Acoustic Traveler show is now in its 16th year on Sirius/XM’s “The Bridge.” McEuen produced and directed the 1990 documentary film “The Dillards – A Night In the Ozarks,” which captures his early mentors at their best.
McEuen’s countless jam session partners range from street performers to Phish, and include Earl Scruggs, Levon Helm, and even on the television show Sesame Street with a herd of goats and a cow. Arguably, McEuen’s most important legacy may be his initiation of the album that Rolling Stone called “The most important record to come out of Nashville” and 2004 ZAGAT survey called “the most important record in country music, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
Tickets for this concert are reserved seating priced at $35 each. The event begins promptly at 7 p.m. Attendees should note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theater’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
