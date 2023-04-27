BLOWING ROCK — The Jerky Outpost Blowing Rock has announced they have moved from the Shoppes on The Parkway to downtown Blowing Rock on Main Street — 1132 Main St, Blowing Rock.
The official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will take place on Tuesday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to come and experience the vast variety of specialty items from the Local Jerky Outpost Brand as well as craft jerky from all over.
Damon and Suzanne Stevens have been residents in the High Country for 20 years and have owned and managed the Jerky Outpost Stores in Valle Crucis and Blowing Rock. Their first location opened up in Valle Crucis and then four years ago, they opened their second location in the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock — now Shoppes on the Parkway. The opportunity to welcome customers on Main Street in Downtown Blowing Rock presented itself and they decided to relocate the store at the Shoppes on the Parkway Store to Main Street.
“We are beyond thrilled and look forward to seeing all of our return customers and new visitors,” they stated in a press release.
