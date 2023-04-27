BLOWING ROCK — The Jerky Outpost Blowing Rock has announced they have moved from the Shoppes on The Parkway to downtown Blowing Rock on Main Street — 1132 Main St, Blowing Rock.

The official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting will take place on Tuesday, May 2, at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to come and experience the vast variety of specialty items from the Local Jerky Outpost Brand as well as craft jerky from all over.

