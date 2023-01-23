Jason Carter.jpg

Jason Carter will perform at the Appalachian Theatre on Jan. 27. 

 Photo by Michael Weintrob

BOONE — In his much-anticipated Appalachian Theatre debut, three-time Grammy and five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) “Fiddle Player of the Year” Jason Carter takes to the Doc Watson Stage for Americana Music at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Jason Carter & Friends: Lowdown Hoedown Tour is the next in-person concert in the “LIVE @AppTheatre” series taking place over the winter months of January, February and March at the venerable landmark on King Street in downtown Boone. 

Jason Carter

Jason Carter

Jason Carter during a performance.

