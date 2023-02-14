January Real Estate Report

A graphic showing real estate stats from January. 

 Graphic courtesy HCAR

HIGH COUNTRY — For the first month of 2023, the High Country MLS reported 106 closed sales for single family houses, including condos and townhouses, in the four county jurisdiction of Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga counties.

Sales are down from December, however, that is expected this time of the year. The median sales price for January for the four counties was $444,950, and median days on market is inching up at 64 days.

