HIGH COUNTRY — For the first month of 2023, the High Country MLS reported 106 closed sales for single family houses, including condos and townhouses, in the four county jurisdiction of Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
Sales are down from December, however, that is expected this time of the year. The median sales price for January for the four counties was $444,950, and median days on market is inching up at 64 days.
REALTORS® in the High Country MLS reported a total of 126 single family, including Condos and townhouses, sales for January for all areas listing in the MLS. The combined sales total was $71.8 million.
According to Domus Analytics, “The recent shift in mortgage rates has made monthly payments even higher, and pricing is generally still above pre-2020 levels in most markets. There doesn't seem to be much overlap between prices buyers are willing to offer and what sellers will accept.”
INVENTORY: During the month of January, there were 140 new single family, condo and townhouse listings coming onto the market, which contributed to an active inventory of 396 listings. The months’ supply of inventory is at 3.7 months.
LAND: Land inventory numbers for the High Country jurisdiction is much greater at 155 new land listings coming onto the market during the first month of 2023, which contributes to an active inventory of 1,526 Land listings. The months’ supply of inventory for land is at 27.2 months. January saw 56 closed land sales and the median days on market was 137 days for land.
COMMERCIAL: During January, there were four commercial sales reported to the High Country MLS for a combined sales total of $771,000. Currently, there are 53 commercial listings in the High Country MLS.
WATAUGA COUNTY: Forty-six single family sales for Watauga properties totaled $31.5 million for January.
ASHE COUNTY: January closed with 23 sales of single family properties in Ashe totaling $8.2 million.
AVERY COUNTY: There were 27 closed single family sales for Avery properties and those totaled 19.1 million.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY: During the month of January, there were 10 closed single family sales for Alleghany totaling $4.4 million.
Disclaimer: Figures are based on information from High Country Multiple Listing Service. Data is for informational purposes only and may not be completely accurate due to MLS reporting processes. This data reflects a specific point in time and cannot be used in perpetuity due to the fluctuating nature of markets.
