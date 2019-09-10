BOONE — The Jackson Sumner & Associates insurance agency of Boone has added Brantley Saunders to the marketing team as the South Carolina marketing representative.
“Saunders is a South Carolina native who studied marketing and theatre at College of Charleston and has 10 years of experience in the insurance industry in various capacities, including E&S underwriting,” the agency stated. “She also has a background in creative and technology fields.”
“We are very excited to welcome Brantley to our marketing team, managing our South Carolina territory,” stated JSA President and CEO Danielle Wade. “Her enthusiasm and creative mind will easily engage the agencies we serve in SC and will be an asset to their business.”
Saunders will serve and support retail agents throughout SC and will report to JSA Director of Marketing Joi Neike.
“Brantley has a background as a performer,” stated Neike. “We are certain that the agents of South Carolina will keep her on her toes and will be singing her praises in no time.”
Saunders will be based out of Charleston, S.C., where she lives with her husband Joe. Together they enjoy being on the water, hiking and traveling to Broadway shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.