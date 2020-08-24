BOONE — Jackson Sumner & Associates announced the business acquisition of Landers Underwriting of Charlottesville, Va., in a deal inked earlier this month. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Landers Underwriting was founded in 1988 as an independent, family-owned MGA licensed to write Excess & Surplus Lines business across Virginia, Md., and Washington, D.C. Founder and principal Harry Landers announced his retirement with the deal.
“Harry (Landers) built a wonderful company in the E&S space that felt familiar to JSA in so many ways, with like values and a similar approach to business,” stated Danielle Wade, president and CEO of Jackson Sumner & Associates. “We are grateful for the opportunity to bring enhanced service, tools, markets and expertise to all the agents we now serve by way of this acquisition.”
JSA has hired Landers principal and underwriter Noah McMurray to remain in Charlottesville and continue to manage the commercial accounts in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. McMurray will report directly to JSA P&C Manager Kristel McNeil.
“We are excited to have Noah join JSA to ensure agents experience continuity through the transition,” stated JSA Chief Underwriting Officer Tony Costa. “His underwriting experience and genuine care for the agents he serves is a welcome addition to our P&C underwriting team.”
