BOONE — There’s nothing quite like Celtic music to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the Appalachian Theatre is serving up two musical offerings to High Country audiences.
First, the community can experience the internationally acclaimed band Dervish on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Soon after, enjoy Appalachian Celtic band Wild Blue Yonder, on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.
Known as one of the most renowned and imaginative interpreters of Irish Folk music with a fan base stretching across several continents, Dervish makes their way to Boone this March. Renowned for live performances of dazzling sets of tunes and stunning interpretations of traditional songs, their receipt of BBC’s prestigious lifetime achievement award in 2019 was no surprise. The band has released more than 13 albums and collaborated musically with the likes of Vince Gill, Rhiannon Giddens, Abigail Washburn and many more.
Boone audiences can expect some of the finest artists steeped in the musical traditions of northwest Ireland fronted by one of Ireland’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan. The Irish Times boasted of Dervish that their, “integrity makes the group a formidable heir to the throne abandoned by The Bothy Band, if not a serious contender for The Chieftains’ international space." Advance sale reserved tickets for their Saturday, March 11 performance at App Theatre are $25.
For those looking for an event closer to the official holiday, the lively Appalachian Celtic band Wild Blue Yonder will grace the stage on the eve of St. Patty’s Day. The group brings their style of roots music to a whole new level by performing songs of Appalachia and the British Isles with spirit and fire. Fiddle, whistles, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhran, banjo, bouzouki and Celtic drums blend to serve up a high energy helping of Celtic tunes, as the group celebrates the rich Scots-Irish musical tradition of East Tennessee.
Group founder, Philip Coward shared about their trip to the theater on King Street, “Wild Blue Yonder is excited and honored to grace the stage of the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. What better venue to share our Appalachian Highland Celtic tunes in celebration of the rich Scots-Irish heritage of the Blue Ridge Mountains? We can't wait to see you, Boone!” Tickets for the Thursday, March 16 Wild Blue Yonder performance are $15 for adults and $12 for students, plus taxes and fees.
Patrons may purchase tickets for both events online at www.apptheatre.org, phone (828) 865-3000 or visit the theatre lobby box office Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or two hours prior to showtime. Please note that events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice. Follow @AppTheatre on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-the minute event updates. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase annual memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
