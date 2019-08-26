BOONE — Infinite Beginnings, a mental health service provider for adults located at 890 W. King St., Suites 102 and 104, cut the ribbon on its Boone location on Aug. 9.
Open since June 1, according to owner and CEO Vickie Smith, the center provides peer and individual support. The clinic accepts Medicaid, sliding-scale payments and private insurance, Smith said.
“We came to Boone specifically,” Smith said. “There’s a need for minority mental health providers within the area.”
The plan is for the Boone location to expand services to include children, Smith said. The other locations are in Gastonia and Lincolnton.
Infinite Beginnings is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.