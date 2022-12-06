BOONE — Richard Rose was the producing director of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia for 27 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 2019 with more than 700 plays and musicals to this credit. “To the best of my knowledge,” he said, “this is the first time we’ve ever performed in Boone, so we’re long overdue for our debut production!”
Rose is referring to a pair of Barter Players performances of “Frosty: A Musical Adventure” scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. This original production was created by Barter’s playwright in residence Catherine Bush with music and lyrics by Dax Dupuy. The family-friendly musical is a perfect introduction to live, professional theater for young audiences with a running time of one hour and tickets priced at only $8 for children and $10 for adults.
“Frosty” tells the musical adventure of a young orphan named Billy who discovers magic in a stolen hat. When he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life. Can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join them on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover that the real magic of the season is love.
Barrett Guyton, the current artistic director of the Barter Players promises that “Frosty” is “full of catchy music, hilarious dance moves, and a whole lot of heart. It’s a show that people of every age have fallen in love with all across the country.”
Reviews from previous tour stops back up Guyton’s promise. The ProArt Association in Wise, VA said, “Hands-down one of our most requested shows! It brings joy to all in attendance.” The Virginia Cooperative Extension wrote to say, “In a word: WOW. Thank you for an unforgettable experience.” After seeing “Frosty” a teacher at Wilson School said, “I’m still blown away by the powerful heartwarming message embedded into this story. Truly amazing!”
“The State Theatre of Virginia,” Barter Theatre opened its doors in 1933 during the Great Depression and will celebrate its 90th season next year. Their founding premise proclaimed, “With vegetables you cannot sell, you can buy a good laugh.” The price of admission was 40 cents or an equivalent amount of produce. Four out of five theatergoers paid their way with vegetables, dairy products, and livestock.
To the surprise of many, all the seats for the first show were filled. The concept of trading “Ham for Hamlet” caught on quickly. At the end of the first season, the Barter Company cleared $4.35 in cash, two barrels of jelly, and a collective weight gain of more than 300 pounds.
The Barter Players is the touring arm of the company with more than 25 years of touring experience. They perform world-class theater for young audiences all around the United States. “Because of our fierce theatricality and no-holds-barred acting, we have a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theater.”
All tickets for this production are reserved seating. Please note that events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. For tickets and more information on all events, or to join the theater’s eblast list and purchase memberships, please visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.