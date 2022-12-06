BOONE — Richard Rose was the producing director of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia for 27 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 2019 with more than 700 plays and musicals to this credit. “To the best of my knowledge,” he said, “this is the first time we’ve ever performed in Boone, so we’re long overdue for our debut production!”

Rose is referring to a pair of Barter Players performances of “Frosty: A Musical Adventure” scheduled for 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. This original production was created by Barter’s playwright in residence Catherine Bush with music and lyrics by Dax Dupuy. The family-friendly musical is a perfect introduction to live, professional theater for young audiences with a running time of one hour and tickets priced at only $8 for children and $10 for adults.

