Moped rental company opens
in Blowing Rock
BLOWING ROCK — Mazarene Mopeds, a moped rental company, is now open at the corner of Valley Boulevard (U.S. 321) and Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock.
Open every day except Wednesday, Mazarene offers two-, four- and eight-hour moped rentals with discounts for seniors and Appalachian State University students from 10 a.m. onward.
A ribbon cutting by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce took place on Friday.
Booneshine starts brewing
in Industrial Park
BOONE — Booneshine Brewery is officially brewing at its new location at 465 Industrial Park Drive as of June 19.
The micro-brewery has moved from its former location at Winkler’s Creek Crossing adjacent to Basil’s restaurant in order to increase production capacity from 1,200 barrels (one barrel equals 31 gallons) of beer a year to eventually close to 4,000 barrels of beer a year.
Booneshine beer will still be sold at Basil’s tap room, which will occupy and expand into the former Booneshine space.
The future plan for Booneshine’s new location includes a restaurant and tasting room.
Duke Energy awards $100,000
grant for electrical lineman program
HUDSON — The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded a $100,000 K to Career Grant to Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute for future expansion of the Electrical Lineman Institute.
Robin Nicholson, Duke Energy Corporation’s government and community relations district manager, made a formal presentation to college officials on June 19. She said the program is a vital part of Duke Energy’s recruitment of new employees.
“Having this program at CCC&TI opens up so many opportunities to this region,” she said. “This program has been a tremendous plus for the area, and it’s a vital part of our workforce development. We need skilled, trained line workers, and this is the place to start.”
The grant funding will support future plans that include construction of a new training facility on campus, which will provide the ability to expand the program’s enrollment capacity and produce more graduates to meet industry workforce needs.
The CCC&TI Electrical Lineman program, which is offered on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson, prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineman. Students develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain and repair indoor and outdoor residential, commercial and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines.
The 20-week program has attracted students from across the country and boasts a nearly 100-percent job placement rate for graduates. The planned expansion of the program is in response to industry demand from across the state and region.
The grant was part of $2.5 million awarded by Duke Energy in May statewide to support early childhood literacy, STEM education and workforce development.
Anyone interested in registering for CCC&TI’s Electrical Lineman Institute can visit www.cccti.edu/coned or call 828-726-2242 for more information.
Thomas Sherrill contributed reporting to this article.
