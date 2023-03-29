logo
WATAUGA — The Immigrant Connection of the High Country has opened in Boone to offer legal services and education on the immigration process, which benefits the cultural and economic integrity of the community.

Executive Director of the ICHC Carrie Afanador is accredited by the Department of Justice to offer immigration services to clients and provide legal consultations. As part of a network of 29 offices across the country, the ICHC has access to resources, support and training through the national office while operating their own system of clients, caseloads and developing programs.

English classes

Immigrant Connection of the High Country host conversational English classes.

