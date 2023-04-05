Immigrant Connection Ribbon Cutting

Immigrant Connection of the High Country Executive Director Carrie Afanador cut the ribbon alongside staff, volunteers and community members, Pictured left to right: David Jackson, Yolanda Adams, Graham Aitken, Elvie Quigley, Carrie Afanador, Amy-Todd Paine, Mariana Arguello and Rwany Sibaja.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Immigrant Connection of the High Country celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on March 30.

The primary services the organization offers include legal services similar to those provided by an immigration attorney. Accredited staff can help with status adjustment, securing family-based petition and understanding DACA proceedings in addition to helping acquire work visas, work documents and temporary protected status. The organization also hosts conversational English classes.

