Immigrant Connection of the High Country Executive Director Carrie Afanador cut the ribbon alongside staff, volunteers and community members, Pictured left to right: David Jackson, Yolanda Adams, Graham Aitken, Elvie Quigley, Carrie Afanador, Amy-Todd Paine, Mariana Arguello and Rwany Sibaja.
BOONE — The Immigrant Connection of the High Country celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on March 30.
The primary services the organization offers include legal services similar to those provided by an immigration attorney. Accredited staff can help with status adjustment, securing family-based petition and understanding DACA proceedings in addition to helping acquire work visas, work documents and temporary protected status. The organization also hosts conversational English classes.
Immigrant Connection of the High Country Executive Director Carrie Afanador said the opening of the organization was “five years in the making” since she learned of the immigration law accreditation through the Department of Justice. She said with the support of the elders at Alliance Bible Fellowship and members from many sectors of the community, the dream came to fruition.
Afanador explained to ribbon cutting attendees that the immigration process is complicated and expensive. She said services like this are essential in all communities.
“If you are not an immigrant yourself, or you’re not related to one, you may not realize how complex the immigration process is. It’s very expensive, it takes a lot of time, it’s challenging to navigate and it changes all the time. If you’re here in Boone, you don’t have access very easily to attorneys or people who can help you, you have to go to Charlotte or Greensboro, which of course cost time and money and then sometimes there’s a language barrier,” Afanador said. “It’s been my dream to be able to offer immigration services to our community for a long time.”
The ribbon cutting was done with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Immigrant Connection of the High Country is located in offices of Alliance Bible Fellowship. For more information, visit www.ichighcountry.org or call (828) 278-9302.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
