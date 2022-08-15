Hunger and Health Coalition

Lory Whitehead at the Hunger and Health Coalition. 

 Photo courtesy Health and Coalition

BOONE — The Hunger and Health Coalition has changed its hours to help give staff ample time to make sure they are ready when doors open and also enough time to clean up when they close.

Effective Monday, Aug. 15, the Hunger and Health Coalition — located at 141 Health Center Drive Suite C — will operate Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

