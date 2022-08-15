BOONE — The Hunger and Health Coalition has changed its hours to help give staff ample time to make sure they are ready when doors open and also enough time to clean up when they close.
Effective Monday, Aug. 15, the Hunger and Health Coalition — located at 141 Health Center Drive Suite C — will operate Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the Hunger and Health Coalition had to change its operations to a drive-thru system and had adjusted its hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Interim Executive Director Jenn Bass said they felt it wasn’t enough hours to be open for the public.
“We then switched to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and because our staff are here from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to opening our doors and 30 minutes after the fact was not enough time to clean up for the day and get our staff out of here on time,” Bass said. “We feel that 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is the sweet spot with mobile delivery program really helping to catch any of those clients who cannot make those hours.”
Bass said that with everything going on with former execute director Elizabeth Young, their concern is ensuring staff is properly rested and taken care of and that burnout is completely avoided all while ensuring they give their clients the highest quality service.
“We can only do that if we are properly rested ourselves,” Bass said.
