BOONE — Downtown Boone’s Howard Station Bar and Barbecue will host a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at its 268 Howard St. location.
The restaurant opened its doors to the public in November after construction on the 2,270-square-foot space took place over the course of 2019. The restaurant can seat approximately 75 people in its three levels, which includes a rooftop bar.
The Howard Station name pays tribute to the former rail line that ran from Johnson City, Tenn., to Cranberry. The line ran to the Linville River Railway Depot on Rivers Street in downtown Boone. The railway depot, which was demolished in 1976, serviced the railroad from 1918 until 1940, when it was destroyed by the August 1940 floods that devastated the area.
The restaurant is co-owned by Cody Estes, Chelsea Jackson and Andy Phillips. The ribbon cutting is presented by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
