HIGH COUNTRY — A Housing Regulatory Study has been completed for the High Country region (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga) by Bowen National Research. The study was requested by the High Country Association of REALTORS® and funded by a grant from the National Association of REALTORS®.

The study is a follow-up to the 2022 Housing Needs Assessment also conducted by Bowen National Research, which was supported by the High Country Homebuilders Association, the Town of Boone, the Blue Ridge Business Development Center in Alleghany, Watauga County government, Ashe County government, Avery County government, and the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. The objective of adding a regulatory study was to provide an overview of regulations including zoning, building codes, and permitting fees in order to better understand policies in the region and advocate for solutions that meet the region’s current and future housing needs.

Housing assessment details key facts in High Country

