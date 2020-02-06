BOONE – The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge is celebrating its first anniversary on Feb. 13 with a birthday party in the hotel lounge.
The birthday celebration will take place during normal lounge hours — doors will open at 4 p.m. and end the night with last call at 10 p.m.
The night will include live music performed by the band Max N’ Min and Thursday night drink specials like half-priced mystery cocktails.
Owners and members of the staff at the Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge are excited to celebrate how far they have come throughout the past year.
The Horton Hotel is located in the center of downtown Boone. The hotel is surrounded by Appalachian State University’s campus and the local downtown shops.
For more information about the Horton Hotel Rooftop and Lounge, visit thehorton.com or call (828) 832-8060.
