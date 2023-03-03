WATAUGA — The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center celebrated the official opening and ribbon cutting of the Homestead Recovery Center alongside approximately 100 community members.

The ribbon cutting, hosted in partnership with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, took place on March 1 and included food, self-guided tours, staff introductions, naloxone training and the opportunity to contribute to the mural in the Peer Living Room. 

mural

Carrie Henderson and Louisa Jackson contributed to the community mural. 
whole group

About 100 community members gathered at Homestead Recovery Center to celebrate the organization's ribbon cutting. 
Mediation and Restorative Justice Center nearing opening of new peer recovery center

