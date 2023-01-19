BOONE — Homegrown Market and Cafe is looking to continue to innovate its business with the introduction of crepes and waffles to their menu of coffee, hemp and — of course — glassblowing.
Homegrown is an Amsterdam-style coffee shop, creperie and creamery that “provides a relaxed space to eat, drink, work and play.” They use “hyper-locally sourced” and organic ingredients and offering and affordable and friendly creative space for glass blowing.
The storefront, located at 1384 NC-105 in Boone, was previously a vape and tobacco store that underwent a major change in concept about two years ago. The “rebirth” of Homegrown has been a gradual process, with the most recent addition being select food items offered beginning in early December.
Still owned by High Country LLC, the employee-operated business now has a completely different feel and the current operators have transitioned from selling vapes and tobacco into a more family-friendly, creative environment.
Addison Meink, one of the co-operators, said one of his favorite parts of working at Homegrown has been learning about design. He said there is a lot of thought in the interior decorating to create an inspiring space.
Tables are reused bowling alley slabs; steel work is done by hand; church pews and police benches are used for seating; and reclaimed wood is used for nearly everything in the space, Meink said.
To match the “vibe,” USDA certified organic coffee and tea drinks are sold in many forms, both traditional and unique, which Meink said he specializes in making.
Biscuits and gravy, homemade ice cream, crepes and waffles are available for purchase with a variety of locally sourced toppings and combinations with options for those who are vegan and gluten free.
Meink said the majority of their customers quickly become repeats, typically coming in around “brunch” time. He said the space is often used for studying and online work by students and young professionals, but they have also served several families breakfast and lunch in their few weeks of selling food.
Homegrown also sells CBD and THC flower and edibles to those of legal age. Meink said that their products are made with locally farmed hemp and managed by the Department of Agriculture to abide by North Carolina state laws.
Most uniquely, Homegrown offers daily glass blowing glasses in their workspace located in a covered outdoor space outside the storefront. The two-hour introduction to glass blowing and lamp working glasses are $89 per person, which Meink said is more affordable than the other closest option, which he said is in Asheville.
“Everybody’s walked out of here with a really nice piece of art,” Meink said. “People will make necklaces, pendants, earrings... Everybody’s usually really happy and we offer the best prices of any kind of glassblowing around, including Asheville — we’re almost half the cost of a lot of places.”
Homegrown staff said that changes will likely continue into the future as they continue to innovate, but that all decisions will be made to uphold an inviting and relaxed space for community building.
