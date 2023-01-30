Hole Lotta Doughnuts.jpeg

HIGH COUNTRY — Hole Lotta Doughnuts will soon have a special drink menu to pair with their delicious snacks and pastries. On Friday, Jan. 27, they started serving specialty drinks at their Boone location with a full list of wines and ciders to follow on Feb. 7.

“We try to do our best to listen to our customers, and when customers request something, we try to change it to the best of our ability to make it a more positive experience for them,” said co-owner Mark Holland. “This started with customers requesting Irish Cream Coffee, saying that was something they would like to have with their doughnuts.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.