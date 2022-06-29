BOONE — Residents and visitors in the Watauga County area have the chance to witness a music and dance spectacle like none other when the international Highland Echoes Music & Dance Company performs its full-length stage show “Highland Echoes” at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country July 7-10.
The Highland Echoes show features 26 of the world’s best Highland Dancers and Celtic musicians. The performance will also feature Boone native Maura Scanlin playing fiddle.
Dance director Sandra Gribbin and producer Jennifer Licko are incredibly proud to have realized the vision of showcasing highland dance and music in a contemporary fashion. The goal is to reach today’s audience by connecting them to their story rooted in North America’s rich Scottish heritage.
Although both the music and dance are grounded in traditional Highland techniques, the choreography, arrangements, and costuming are contemporary and dynamic and will appeal to a wide range of people. What these dancers & musicians are doing for Scottish culture is akin to what Riverdance did for Irish culture. And it may come as no surprise that the lead fiddler player and Musical Director for Highland Echoes is Patrick Mangnan who was the Musical Director and fiddle player for Riverdance for more than 12 years. Music in the Highland Echoes show, composed by Jennifer Licko and Patrick Mangan speaks to today’s contemporary audiences but retains a traditional Celtic foundation.
British music producer and arranger, Bob Noble, was instrumental in creating a new riveting soundtrack for Highland Echoes.
In today’s world where diversity is a part of who we are, we still have a natural instinct to find the roots of where we came from. Highland Echoes is a reflection of our connection to those roots and the diversity in which it is portrayed.
