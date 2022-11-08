BOONE — The Classic Western Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country continues at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when legendary actor Gary Cooper headlines an all-star cast in the four-time Academy Award-winning movie, “High Noon.” The 1952 western was produced by Stanley Kramer from a screenplay by Carl Foreman and directed by Fred Zinnemann.

The plot, which occurs in real time, centers on town marshal Will Kane (Gary Cooper) who is preparing to leave the small town of Hadleyville, New Mexico with his new bride, Amy (Grace Kelly), when he learns that local criminal Frank Miller has been set free and is coming to seek revenge on the marshal who turned him in. When he starts recruiting deputies to fight Miller, Kane is discouraged to find that the townspeople turn cowardly when the time comes for a showdown, and he must face Miller and his cronies alone.

