HCAR March totals

Median sales price for single-family condo/townhomes in the High Country in March was $415,000 in March 2023.

 Graphic courtesy High Country Association of Realtors

HIGH COUNTRY — The High Country Real Estate Market is holding steady, according to the High Country Association of Realtors March report.

For March, HCAR’s MLS area of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties saw 159 closing of residential single family, condo/townhouse sales, which is up 23.3% compared to February. The combined total for those closings was $89.9 million. The median sales price for the area for March was $415,000 up 11.4% compared to last month. As HCAR would expect this time of year, listings are moving quickly. Median days on market for March was inching down at 63 days and supply of inventory is inching down as well even though HCAR has more listings coming onto the market, according to the report.

