HCAR (web)
File photo

WATAUGA — A local realtor is one of 10 finalists for the National Association of Realtors 2023 Good Neighbor Awards, which honor NAR members who make an extraordinary difference in their communities through volunteer work.

Now in its 24th year, the Good Neighbor Awards recognize volunteers who donate time, money and passion to enrich the lives of people in their communities.

Irene TuTu.psd

Irene Sawyer sports a pink tutu for the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.