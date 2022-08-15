HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Realtors® saw a subtle slowdown in July, compared to previous years. The High Country MLS reports that in July, 224 homes were sold worth a combined total of more than $119 million, 195 of those sold locally in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties contributing to $107 million of that recorded sales volume, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.

This is a 14% decrease in closed sales, and a 6% increase in sales volume compared to July of last year when 260 homes sold for $114 million in the four-county district.

