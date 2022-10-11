September Market Review

Numbers from the High Country Association Realtors.

 Graphic courtesy High Country Association of Realtors

HIGH COUNTRY — During September, High Country Realtors® saw similar numbers in the four counties compared to August. Average days on market has ticked upward for all counties in the area, which may show buyers affected by rising interest rates. Inventory is still steady and closed sales are keeping pace.

Overall, the market is still strong in the High Country with 183 single-family sales closed during August, in our four county areas of Avery, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga. The maximum sale was $4,000,000 and the minimum was at $50,000 with a median of $500,000 overall.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.