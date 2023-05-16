April real estate graph.jpg

High Country real estate median sales price in April came in at $499,000 and the median days on the market were just 45 days.

 Graphic courtesy HCAR

HIGH COUNTRY — Closings are still happening in the High Country as the housing market continues to change.

“In short: it’s still a market that’s changing rapidly and can’t decide what direction it’s going. Inventory is increasing until it’s not. Prices are falling until they don’t. DOM is increasing until it isn’t. The increasing mortgage rate environment seemed to put a damper on things over the winter, but rates wiggled, prices are still increasing in some markets, and sales and closings are still happening. A good listing priced fairly will still sell. As we head into the traditionally busy summer selling season, it will be interesting to watch where the market moves,” says Ed Gianos, founder of Domus Analytics, regarding statistics across the country.

